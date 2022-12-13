Tennis star Anne Keothavong breaks down in tears as she defends husband in rape trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennis star Anne Keothavong broke down in tears in court as she defended her husband in a rape trial.

Ms Keothavong described her husband as a “fantastic person” who she “loves even more” as the rape case against him continues.

The former British number one said she thought it was a “sick joke” when her husband told her he was accused of rape. She added that it was beyond the “fantastic father’s” character, she told the court on Monday.

Ms Keothavong said her husband, Andrew Bretherton, who she has known since 2011, “has never been remotely aggressive”.

When case officer DC Turner first attempted to call Bretherton to tell him of the allegations he ignored the calls, thinking it was a prank, the court heard.

Bretherton picked up after the officer persisted and said he was “racking his brain” for any incident in his life that could prompt the allegation.

Former partners of Bretherton described him as a “boring lover” and a “respectful gentleman” who was not particularly interested in sex.

Bretherton, 49, who is a lawyer, has denied the accusations he raped the woman at his flat on their fourth date, claiming any intercourse that night was consensual.

Andrew Bretherton denies the claims against him (PA)

The alleged victim said she went to Bretherton's flat in Kensington, west London, after a date in May 2008.

It was there that the woman claimed she was raped both anally and vaginally leaving her with injuries after she was pinned face down on the bed and nearly suffocated.

The alleged victim has claimed they went on four dates but Bretherton only recalls two, one to a steak restaurant and then the second to Devonshire Arms near High Street Kensington “a few minutes” from his flat - the night of the alleged rapes.

Bretherton denied the alleged victim’s story, including that he got out a silver boom-box and began playing the rock song Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses. The defendant said he has never owned a silver boombox and has never had a CD or tape that features that track.

Other details Bretherton denied included the woman's claims she was relieved there was a lock on his bathroom door, claiming she feared he would try and murder her. Recent photographs of the flat showed there is currently no lock on the bathroom door, the jury was told.

Giving evidence on Friday, he became emotional when he described his home life in front of his family members in the gallery, but today he appeared calm wearing a blue suit and blue striped tie.

After Bretherton got down from the stand, and his wife took his place, she was also emotional as she told the court: “The Andrew I know is a fantastic person, he is truly is a decent, decent man who makes me laugh every day, who makes me feel good about myself and a fantastic, fantastic father and great husband - he is very kind.”

She added: “He isn't an aggressive person, this has been so outrageous, he isn't an aggressive person.

“What you see is what you get with Andrew, anyone who knows Andrew knows what a good person he is, he quietly gets on with everything, he is a decent man.

The former British number one was in tears as she defended her husband (Getty Images)

“The whole thing is ridiculous, he would never do that [rape], he has never been remotely aggressive.

“To be honest, when he first told me about it I actually burst out laughing because I thought it was some sick joke.”

Both described the hellish weeks surrounding the trial that involved Ms Keothavong speaking to their children's school out of fear for their safety.

The couple has been trying to shield their two children, aged five and seven, from the high-profile case, the court heard.

An ex-girlfriend, who Bretherton was with for two-and-a-half to three years from 1998 told the court she never expected her former partner to be facing such allegations calling him the “perfect man to bring to her parents.”

Sarah Forshaw told the jury: “Whilst we were going out he was a very nice person to take him to my parents, they loved him.

“Just the two of us would enjoy completely standard sex, it was straight forward and even boring.”

The court also heard the alleged victim brought the claim in 2018 after reading about Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 10 years after her alleged ordeal.

Corporate lawyer Bretherton, who married Ms Keothavong in February 2015, denies two counts of rape.

The trial continues.