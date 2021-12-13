Anne Sacoolas to face court charged with causing death of Harry Dunn in crash

Anne Sacoolas, the woman accused of killing 19-year-old British motorcyclist Harry Dunn, will face court proceedings in January, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The teenager died after he was struck by a car Ms Sacoolas was driving outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Protected by diplomatic immunity, the now 44-year-old American citizen was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

It is thought that Ms Sacoolas will appear by video-link from the US in a case to be heard in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January. She is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter,” a CPS spokesperson said.

“Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings,” they added.

Speaking on Monday, Charlotte Charles, the teenager’s mother, said her family were pleased by the latest development.

“My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs Sacoolas is now to face our justice system,” she told the PA news agency. “It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death.”

The confirmation of criminal proceedings comes more than two months after Mr Dunn’s parents reached a “resolution” with Ms Sacoolas over a damages claim in the US. Ms Charles and Tim Dunn, the 19-year-old’s father, had travelled to the US this summer for talks.

“It has come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them,” Radd Seiger, the family’s spokesperson, said after the agreement was reached.