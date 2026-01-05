Teenagers who posed for selfies after killing homeless man jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three teenagers who posed for selfies after killing a 51-year-old homeless man outside King’s Cross station have been sentenced to a combined 23 years in prison.

Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, and Jaidee Bingham, 18, repeatedly kicked Anthony Marks, beat him with a gin bottle and hit him with a car bonnet in August 2024 in a county lines retribution attack.

Mr Marks died in hospital the following month from serious injuries to his face and arms.

Photographs from the night featured the laughing teenagers, then aged 16 and 17, before and after they carried out the killing.

open image in gallery The teenagers pose for a selfie after killing Marks ( Metropolitan Police )

Drug dealer Bingham, known as Ghost, caused the fatal injury by striking Mr Marks over the head twice with a glass bottle after he had fallen to the ground.

Audio from a CCTV camera picked up male and female voices shouting: "Hit him again. Kick kicking. Do it again. Have you learned your lesson yet?"

As they made off in a car with false number plates, the youths were seen on video recordings in a mood of celebration with Bingham saying: "We messed up a man today."

The teenagers, then aged 16 and 17, had started working for a county lines drug organisation earlier that month.

After one of the girls was robbed, the assailants confronted Mr Marks, believing he knew of the whereabouts of the stolen drugs.

The altercation ensued and only ended when a member of the public chased the girls with a cricket bat.

Bingham, from Dagenham, has been sentenced to a minimum of 16 years for murder after the teenagers’ collective conviction on October 30 2025.

Campos-Jorge and Bradshaw-McKoy, from Tottenham and Lambeth respectively, have been found guilty of manslaughter and both sentenced to more than three years.

open image in gallery From left to right: Jaidee Bingham, of Dagenham, Mia Campos-Jorge of Tottenham, and Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy of Brixton ( Metropolitan Police )

Detective Inspector Jim Barry, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North and leader of the investigation, said: “This is a particularly callous murder that gives an insight into the ruthless brutality of county lines gangs.

“The ages of Bingham, Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge are particularly shocking.

“But the fact that they were teenagers does not excuse their violent actions as part of a drug line that has brought fear and intimidation to London’s streets.

“They believed they had escaped justice, even posing for selfies together and laughing about what they had done.

“There is a sense of justice that officers were able to use these to place them at the scene of the crime.”