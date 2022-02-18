Anthony Russell: Jury fails to reach verdict on rape charge for triple murderer

A jury has failed to reach a verdict during the trial of a man convicted of triple murder who was accused of raping one of his victims.

Anthony Russell, 39, admitted to killing Nicole McGregor, 31, and a mother and her son in October 2020 within a six day period.

But Russell denies raping Ms McGregor, who was five months pregnant when she was murdered.

She was found in a woodland in Warwickshire after being strangled, the jury heard.

He was remanded in custody and will face a four day retrial on 7 March at Warwick Crown Court.

The court took the decision to re-try Russell after the jury was discharged from reaching a verdict following six hours of deliberations.

More to follow...