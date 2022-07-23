British couple found dead at home in Antigua in suspected double murder

Police have launched a double murder investigation in the Caribbean after a man from Leicester and his wife were found dead at their home in Antigua.

Tyrone Baptiste, 65, and Pia Baptiste, 60, were discovered with gunshot wounds in their home in the village Golden Grove on Wednesday 20 July.

Mr Baptiste also suffered knife wounds, according to the Crime Stoppers Antigua Barbuda charity.

The 65-year-old is believed to have grown up in Leicester, attending Southfield Primary and Moat Community College before moving back to his birth island with his Dutch-born wife.

The couple reportedly ran a tour company, Tropical Adventures Antigua and leave behind two children.

It is not clear at this point how many assailants entered the house.

According to Antiguan media, neighbours heard gun shots in the early hours of the morning.

Real News Antigua reported that the bodies were discovered when Ms Baptiste’s co-workers went to her house to check on her when she did not show up for work.

A local police statement said the force are “probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a Golden Grove couple”.

Following the suspected murder, the tour company shared a touching tribute to Mrs Baptiste on Instagram.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Mrs Pia Baptiste, the General Manager of Tropical Adventures.

“Pia has been associated with Tropical Adventures for nearly 30 years and was the rock and foundation that our company was built upon.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to her children and her entire family in Antigua and abroad. May Pia and her husband Tyrone rest in peace. Amen.”