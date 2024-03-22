London house set on fire in possible anti-Semitic hate crime as four injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire that engulfed a house in east London and injured four people is being investigated as a possible anti-semitic hate crime, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A man in his 60s was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of starting the fire, which gutted a house on Newick Road in Hackney at around midday.

Police said the suspect later shouted “threatening comments, some of which were allegedly antisemitic” when he was being arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, as well for making the allegedly antisemitic comments.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire, while the suspect also was left with minor injuries. He is currently being treated in hospital.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and roughly 60 firefighters tackled the fire, which destroyed the ground and first floors of the three-storey house.

Detective chief superintendent James Conway said officers currently believe that the motivation for the offence was centred on a “localised housing-related issue”.

However, he added that the nature of the suspect’s comments upon his arrest warranted further investigation.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack (My London/BMP Media)

“On his arrest the man made a number of threatening comments, some of which were allegedly antisemitic,” Mr Conway said.

“We take instances of antisemitism extremely seriously and for this reason we’re investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

“Undoubtedly this will be extremely concerning news for our Jewish communities in Hackney and beyond, and I and my officers will be engaging with partners including the Community Safety Trust and the Shomrim to answer their questions and listen to their views.

“Whilst the investigation will continue to explore the motivation for this offence, we believe at this stage that this was centred on a localised housing-related issue.

“We have no indication, at this very early stage, that the motivation was connected with any specific local or global events.”

He added that the Met had increased patrols and enhanced police visibility as Jewish communities begin celebrations for the Purim holiday period.

A Community Security Trust spokesperson said: “This appears to be a very serious incident and we appreciate the police’s swift action.

“We have been in contact with police since yesterday and we will be working with them to provide reassurance to the local Jewish community over the coming days.”