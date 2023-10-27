For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An “aggressive” man has been charged after shouting insults at an Orthodox Jewish man as cases of antisemitism have surged by 1,400 per cent across London.

The 21-year-old was also wanted over allegations of being verbally abusive and threatening to kill a man for being in a mixed relationship earlier in the year.

The suspect is accused of shouting insults at a man in Orthodox Jewish clothing in an “aggressive manner” by Stamford Hill railway station at 5.50pm on Tuesday, said the Metropolitan Police.

Police officers patrol through Stamford Hill, an area of London with a large Jewish community, in October (Getty Images)

The alleged victim reported the incident to British Transport Police at the railway station and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

The case was passed to the Met, who charged the 21-year-old with a racially aggravated public order offence on Wednesday night.

It comes as Detective Constable Steve Jones said there has been a 14-fold increase in antisemitic hate crimes incidents across the capital since conflict broke out between Isreal and Hamas on 7 October.

The force later discovered the suspect was also wanted on suspicion of a second racially aggravated public order allegation.

He is accused of being verbally abusive and threatening to kill a man for being in a mixed relationship in Walthamstow in May 2023.

Detective Constable Steve Jones, based in Bethnal Green, said: “There is no place for hate in our communities and it will not be tolerated by the Met.

"Every Londoner should be able to go about their life without suffering abusive behaviour.

”There has been a 14-fold increase in anti-Semitic hate crime incidents across London since the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"The Met has hundreds of officers undertaking patrols, particularly in areas where communities feel vulnerable.

"They have made over 4,800 visits to mosques, synagogues and faith schools to talk with members and reassure them about the work they are doing."