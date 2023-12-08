Jump to content

London primary school sent Islamophobic death threat

Police are investigating after Ilford-based school received letter threatening to ‘kill everyone there’

Eric Williams
Friday 08 December 2023 14:49
MPs have condemned a hate crime against Muslim school children in East London, as police investigate an anonymous death threat sent to the local primary school.

Apex Primary School, whose pupils are between three and eleven years old, received a hand-written letter threatening to “kill everyone there and all those f**king children”.

The Metropolitan Police have since put “appropriate security measures” in place at the Ilford-based Islamic independent school and said enquiries are ongoing to identify who sent the letter.

Sam Tarry, Labour MP for Ilford South, noted how the chilling letter makes “direct reference to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and highlights the tragic killing of innocent children as something to celebrate”.

Writing to the Home Secretary, Tarry said the letter had “instilled unimaginable fear” across the local Muslim community.

London has seen a sevenfold increase in Islamophobic hate incidents since October 7th, and according to Tarry, many of his Muslim constituents feel “that their concerns have been consistently ignored”.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s Shadow Health Minister, also called on the Home Secretary to institute a “more robust response” to Islamophobic hatred.

“This letter is by no means the only example of hatred, threats and abuse directed towards Muslim community organisations or abuse experienced by Muslim people”, Streeting added.

