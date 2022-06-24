Parents of 12-year-old at centre of treatment dispute given appeal hearing date

A High Court judge recently ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing treatment to Archie Battersbee.

Brian Farmer
Friday 24 June 2022 16:20
Archie Battersbeen has not regained consciousness since his mother found him collapsed at their home in April (family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have been given a date for a Court of Appeal hearing after a High Court judge concluded the youngster is dead.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot recently ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to Archie Battersbee, after considering evidence at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Lawyers say Court of Appeal judges will consider the case at a hearing in London on Wednesday.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, have told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot they think he is “brain-stem dead”.

Mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, outside the High Court, central London. (James Manning/PA)

They said treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, say his heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves were in Archie’s best interests

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded Archie is dead, and said treatment should end, but gave Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee permission to mount an appeal.

She said there is a “compelling reason” why appeal judges should consider the case.

Father of Archie Battersbee, Paul Battersbee outside the High Court in central London. PA/James Manning
(PA Wire)

A barrister leading Archie’s parents’ legal team argued evidence has not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that he is dead.

Edward Devereux QC said the decision had been made on a balance of probabilities.

He argued a decision of such “gravity” should have been made on a “beyond reasonable doubt” basis.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot decided appeal judges should consider that standard of proof issue.

Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Ms Dance said she found her son unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has not regained consciousness.

