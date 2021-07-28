Murder investigation launched in north Belfast after child’s death

Two hospitalised and one arrested in Ardoyne

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 28 July 2021 01:31
<p>A murder probe is underway after an incident in Ardoyne</p>

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A murder investigation has begun following the death of a child in north Belfast.

One arrest has been made, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement announcing that the investigations were at an early stage.

Two people were taken to hospital, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). Reports suggest both were young children.

The emergency services were called at 8.16pm on Tuesday after reports of an incident in Ardoyne, a statement from the service said.

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene,” it added.

“Following assessment and initial treatment, two patients were taken to hospital in Belfast.”

With police at the scene in Brompton Park, local SDLP politician Nichola Mallon said the emerging reports were “highly distressing”.

“It is important that the PSNI are given the space and full co-operation to fully investigate this terrible incident,” the Belfast Telegraph reported her as saying.

“The SDLP will continue to liaise with police, those affected and the community on the ground as the situation unfolds. Our thoughts are with the wider family and we want to thank those residents who assisted the police at the scene tonight.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved.

“I again appeal to everyone to be mindful and not to post or share anything which would add further distress.”