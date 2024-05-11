Armed police shoot crossbow attacker in High Wycombe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Armed police have arrested a crossbow attacker in High Wycombe after the suspect allegedly shot an officer and stabbed a man in his sixties.

Officers from Thames Valley Police rushed to School Lane in the village of Downley on Friday evening following reports of a 54-year-old man wielding a crossbow.

The suspect reportedly shot at the police unit as they arrived, hitting one of the officers in the leg. The police responded by firing back at the suspect before arresting him on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to hospital under police supervision with potentially life-changing injuries.

A man in his sixties with stab wounds was also rushed to hospital. He has since been discharged.

It remains unclear how the scene unfolded but a resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told local outlet Buck Free Press they heard several “loud” arguments between the suspect and his neighbours.

They said the first argument occurred on Wednesday night before a second erupted on Friday evening.

A video taken by another resident showed armed police, a dog handler and a police car arriving at Downley, north of High Wycombe, later that evening.

In the clip, a police officer shouts “have you been shot?” and “get into hard cover”.

Assistant chief constable Tim Metcalfe confirmed one of the officers in attendance was shot in the leg with a crossbow and was taken to hospital. He added they have since been released.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer and we are doing everything to support him and his colleagues, as well as all others affected by the incident within the force,” he said.

“The assault victim has also been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts are with him as well.”

He added: “We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

“There is a large police presence in the area as a result but there is no ongoing threat to the wider public. Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed police officer.”