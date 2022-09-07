Jump to content
Armed police arrest man over woman’s ‘murder’

A 36-year-old man was found a mile away from where the woman was found injured

Ashley Pemberton
SWNS
Wednesday 07 September 2022 08:06
<p>Police have launched a murder probe into the woman’s death </p>

Police have launched a murder probe into the woman’s death

(PA Archive)

Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious injuries in a house died.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Leeds on Monday, where the woman, 35, was found with serious injuries.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries, sparking a murder probe.

Armed officers arrested a 36-year-old man a mile away from where the woman was found two hours later, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: “At 6.26pm yesterday, police were called to an ongoing disturbance at an address in Victoria Road, Headingley.

“Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

“She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries and detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.”

A large police cordon remained in place in Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road on Tuesday as forensic officers combed the scenes for clues.

