Armed police arrest man over woman’s ‘murder’
A 36-year-old man was found a mile away from where the woman was found injured
Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious injuries in a house died.
Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Leeds on Monday, where the woman, 35, was found with serious injuries.
She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries, sparking a murder probe.
Armed officers arrested a 36-year-old man a mile away from where the woman was found two hours later, West Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesman for the force said: “At 6.26pm yesterday, police were called to an ongoing disturbance at an address in Victoria Road, Headingley.
“Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.
“She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
“Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries and detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.
“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.”
A large police cordon remained in place in Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road on Tuesday as forensic officers combed the scenes for clues.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.