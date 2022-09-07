Armed police arrest man over woman’s ‘murder’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious injuries in a house died.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Leeds on Monday, where the woman, 35, was found with serious injuries.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries, sparking a murder probe.

Armed officers arrested a 36-year-old man a mile away from where the woman was found two hours later, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: “At 6.26pm yesterday, police were called to an ongoing disturbance at an address in Victoria Road, Headingley.

“Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

“She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries and detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.”

A large police cordon remained in place in Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road on Tuesday as forensic officers combed the scenes for clues.