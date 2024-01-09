Moment violent masked gang storm travel agent armed with hammers, axe and knives
Staff members were held hostage for up to an hour and attacked while the group demanded cash
A group of violent armed robbers have been jailed after they burst into businesses and threatened members of staff in a series of attacks across the West Midlands.
CCTV footage shows the terrifying moments the group burst into shops, arcades and an estate agent while wielding hammers, knives and an axe.
Staff members were forced to the ground or were even held hostage during a series of raids between November 2022 and last June.
The gang would often intimidate their victims while demanding money before making away with thousands of pounds in stolen vehicles.
Aaron Day, aged 36, of Rowley Regis; Liam Bell, 28, of West Bromwich, Jordell Duquesney, 26, of Halesowen, and Richard Gray, 42, of Birmingham, all admitted conspiracy to rob and have been locked behind bars for a total of 54 years.
The gang first struck at around 10.20am on 20 November 2022, after bursting into Shipley’s arcade on West Bromwich High Street. Wearing masks and carrying hammers, they threatened staff and customers while demanding money from the safes and cash machines.
One staff member was grabbed by the throat while another had a suspected knife pressed into his back.
They struck again on 2 December at Buzz Bingo in Erdington, with staff and customers rounded up into one area while demands were made for them to open the safe.
When staff were unable to do so, the manager was attacked and the gang fled in a stolen car with money from a cash machine.
On 20 December, staff at Cashino in Birmingham city centre were similarly targeted by three armed men who held them hostage inside for an hour while waiting for the safe’s timelock to expire before fleeing with cash.
One victim said: “I wake up in the night seeing the male that grabbed me. I’ve only been out the house on my own three times since the incident and each time was a nightmare, I became really panicky each time I saw someone with a hood up. This has completely taken away my confidence.”
A few months later on 22 April, they targeted the Co-op Travel in Wednesdbury and stole thousands of points before fleeing in a stolen Ford Focus.
They then targeted a Cash Converters in Kingstanding, Birmingham, armed with knives and an axe and stole takings on June 9.
Detectives were eventually able to piece together their movements through witness evidence, CCTV, as well as the movements of mobile phones and cars.
Day and Duquesney were arrested at Day’s home and were found with balaclavas, gloves, and number plates with double-sided tape on them.
After pleading guilty, Duquesney and Bell were each jailed for 14 years and Gray was jailed for 12 years and nine months.
DC John Marsh, from our Major Crime Proactive Unit, said today: “This was an appalling series of robberies, with violence used and threatened against people going about their business.
“The CCTV shows how weapons were brandished and people were held hostage and marched around and as the gang stole from businesses around the region.
“It’s had a lasting impact on these victims, who were left terrified but thankfully not seriously injured.
“This was a major investigation incorporating a whole host of techniques, which has resulted in these dangerous men being behind bars today.”