Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trial of man accused of trying to kill Army officer delayed due to health issues

Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing married father-of-two Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton.

Ted Hennessey
Tuesday 01 April 2025 10:49 BST
Anthony Esan has been charged with attempted murder (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Anthony Esan has been charged with attempted murder (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

The trial of a man accused of trying to kill an Army officer in uniform near a barracks has been delayed due to his poor mental health, a court heard.

Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing married father-of-two Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton at Sally Port Gardens, in Gillingham, Kent, near Brompton Barracks on July 23 last year.

The serviceman, 47, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Maidstone Crown Court heard on Tuesday that legal proceedings have been delayed as Esan is presently suffering from ill mental health.

A hearing to discuss his fitness to plead and a potential trial date has been delayed until May 6 at the same court.

Esan was not present at Tuesday’s short hearing.

The defendant, who was arrested near his home in Rochester, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon, but no pleas have been entered.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in