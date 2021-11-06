Man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill Labour MP

A British man has been arrested for questioning over a murder threat that was reportedly made to a female Labour MP.

The 41-year-old man from England was detained in Cork, Ireland, at a rented residential property at 7.30am on Saturday (6 November).

The arrest was made while up to 15 gardai executed a search warrant at the property in the city’s suburb Douglas.

A Garda spokesman said: “During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man, 41, was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.”

The arrested man has been detained under Section 4 of Ireland’s Criminal Justice Act and is being held at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

The Irish Times has reported that the British police alerted the Gardai to the suspect.

The person who received the death threat over the phone on 18 October is a female Labour politician who has not been named, the newspaper added.

This incident happened three days after the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Sir David.

Five years ago, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was fatally shot and stabbed outside a library at Birstall in West Yorkshire as she was about to hold a constituency surgery.

White supremacist Thomas Mair was later jailed for life for the 16 June 2016 murder of Ms Cox after a seven day trial at the Old Bailey in November that year.