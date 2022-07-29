Jump to content
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy

Police appeal for witnesses who saw woman pushing pram up steep hill in March

Emily Atkinson
Friday 29 July 2022 23:27
<p>A view of Towneley Park, Burnley, where police are calling on witnesses from the day of the incident</p>

A view of Towneley Park, Burnley, where police are calling on witnesses from the day of the incident

(Google Maps)

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.

Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.

The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March.

The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

Following further enquiries, they were both re-arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month, police said on Friday. The pair have since been released on bail until 18 August.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the child’s death and are keen to hear from anybody who was in Townley Park, Burnley, between 10am and 2pm on 1 March and saw a woman pushing a pram, accompanied by other children.

The force is particularly keen to hear from two female dog walkers who helped the woman and the children getting up a steep hill.

One of the dog walkers was a medical professional, potentially an anaesthetist, and one of the dogs was a Springer Spaniel or a similar breed.

Police also want to speak to anybody who saw a white Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the Townley Park carpark between the times above.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time. We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death.

“Although two people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you saw or heard anything which could help our investigation but have not come forward yet, I would urge you to do so as soon as possible.”

Call 101, quoting log 614 of March 1, 2022 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk

