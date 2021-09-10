Police officers are hunting for a woman who went missing after being accused of killing two of her children in a crash on the M1, with fears she could try to flee the country.

Mary McCann failed to appear before Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, where she was set to face two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Francis Sheridan has now issued a warrant for her arrest, with the Home Office’s Border Force asked to place alerts at all ports and airports to prevent her from leaving the country.

The judge said on Friday it was “most likely” that the 35-year-old would attempt to flee to Ireland.

The warrant issued by Mr Sheridan is not backed for bail, meaning if she is found she will be held in custody until her next court appearance.

Ms McCann, from Derby, has been charged over the deaths of her 10-year-old son Smaller and her four-year-old daughter Lilly after her white Vauxhall Astra crashed into a HGV on the motorway between J14 and J15 near Milton Keynes on 9 August.

The mother of four and another child passenger survived the crash and were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the lorry driver was not injured.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

On Friday, her solicitors admitted that they had been unable to contact her since a funeral service for the two children was held.

Prosecutor Heather Stangoe also told the court that Ms McCann’s whereabouts was unknown at this time.

“Unfortunately, we do not know where she is. We were informed through her solicitor that they had failed to make contact with the defendant,” Ms Stangoe said.

“Her bail address was her sister's and she is not there.”

She added: “It was the funeral of her children this week. Her one-year-old child is with the grandmother and is safe.”

Additional reporting by PA