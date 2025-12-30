Two men arrested after pedestrian in his 80s killed in collision

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian in his 80s was killed in a collision in Gillingham, Kent.

Kent Police said the man was hit by a grey Mercedes estate on the A289 Gads Hill at around 12.10pm on Monday 29 December.

It was reported the vehicle continued and was later found in Eastcourt Lane, where the two occupants had left on foot.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, had been carried by the car and was found on the ground at Grange Road.

He was treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service but died at the scene.

Later the same day, two men were arrested in connection with the collision - a 29 year old from Chatham and a 28 year old of no fixed address. They remain in custody.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...