Tributes have been paid to a "fantastic mum" and "wonderful teacher” who was killed at her home in Derbyshire.

Kathryn Jane Harris, known as Katy, was found with critical injuries at her property at around 7.15am on Sunday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44 year old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.

Conrad Iyayi, 44, appeared before Derby Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He spoke only to confirm his name and address and was remanded in custody.

Parents of children taught by Katy, 52, have since flocked to social media to share tributes to the teacher.

They revealed how she taught children art at a special needs school and "changed many lives" by "putting her soul into teaching".

One person wrote: "So sad, my deepest condolences to the family. Such terrible terrible news! Met katy a few times and she was a very lovely lady & a fantastic mother."

A neighbour added: "So sad babe she was only a few doors away such a beautiful Angelic women...so heartbreaking the whole crescent is really sad.

"RIP beautiful Katy & my sincere condolences to family especially her little boy my heart goes out to him...so so tragic heartbreaking."

Another commented: "Rip Katy, sending love to family and friends. You were a wonderful teacher."

One mum said: "So tragic she was an excellent teacher. Well loved by the children."

Another put: "So sad, Mrs Harris was my sons teacher, she was lovely and will be sadly missed by many, my thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time xx [sic]".

A former student added: "Mrs Harris taught at a special needs school she was an amazing woman she changed lives of all kids who went there, she brought be out my shell in school, what has the world come too."

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch including drivers with dash-cam footage who drove along The Hollow between midnight and 7.15am.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with Kathryn's family and friends at this time.

"Officers and forensic support units will continue to work in the Oak Crescent area over the coming days.

"Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact us quoting reference 22*073295."

Those wishing to contact the force can do so by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, officers can be contacted on the force's Facebook and Twitter pages as well as via their website