Police make fresh appeal over ‘savage’ murder of Arthur Berryman 24 years ago

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A fresh appeal for information has been made for the “savage” murder of Arthur Berryman 24 years ago.

Mr Berryman was stabbed by attackers who forced their way into his home in east Belfast at around 11.30pm on October 31, 2001.

The 46-year-old suffered from a number of stab wounds and died at the scene.

Police said he had been at home with his wife, on Imperial Street in the Woodstock area of Belfast, when she answered a knock at the door before being confronted by a masked man wielding a knife.

The masked man pushed her to the ground before entering and stabbing Mr Berryman as he sat in the living room.

He was described as wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up and had his face covered with a light coloured mask.

He was believed to have fled on foot into an alleyway beside the house after the attack.

open image in gallery The PSNI have launched another appeal for information about the murder ( PA )

Detective Inspector Ailish McCrissican said it was a “savage and sustained attack on a defenceless man in his home”.

She said they don’t believe it was a sectarian attack and urged that anyone with information to speak to police from the Legacy Investigation Branch.

“We are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder, however, we do not believe the attack on Arthur was in any way sectarian,” she said.

“While two people, a man and woman, were charged in connection with the murder, the charges were later withdrawn and no one has been convicted to date.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been on Imperial Street or the surrounding streets before or after the murder and who may have seen the attacker – please speak with police.”

She added: “In line with our Case Allocation Model, detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and speaking to witnesses again.

“In the years since Arthur’s murder, people’s circumstances and allegiances may have changed. If you have any knowledge of what happened that night, but have not spoken to police previously, please do so now.

“You may have heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or over the following years.

“Despite the amount of time that has passed since the murder, it is not too late. If anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen. Twenty-four years have passed but Arthur’s family continue to suffer the devastating effects of this senseless murder.

“Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101. Direct line is 028 9258 9258 or via email at L&DSec@psni.police.uk.”