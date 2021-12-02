A “wicked” and “evil” stepmother and father have been found guilty of the killing a six-year-old boy after cruelly abusing him and poisoning him with salt.

The pair were convicted at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday for killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who suffered an “unsurvivable” brain injury on 16 June last year.

Emma Tustin, 32, was found guilty of murder, and her partner, Arthur’s father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was convicted of manslaughter.

Prosecutors described the couple in court as “utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless”.

CCTV captures Arthur hours before he collapsed from fatal injuries

The footage captures Arthur waking up hours before he collapsed from fatal injuries

Following the verdicts, Arthur’s maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, called them “wicked” and “evil”.

She said: “I think they are cold, calculating, systematic torturers of a defenceless little boy. They’re wicked, evil. There’s no word for them, especially your own child.”

Tustin carried out the fatal assault while Arthur was in her sole care at her home in Solihull. Following the attack, she proceeded photograph of the six-year-old on her mobile phone as he lay dying in the hallway, before sending the image to Hughes.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

She then took 12 minutes to call 999, instead first ringing Hughes, then lying to medics that Arthur “fell and banged his head and while on the floor banged his head another five times”.

The stepmother later claimed he must have thrown himself down the stairs, despite evidence he was barely strong enough to pick up his own bedding or stand up.

Hughes, of Stroud Road, Solihull, encouraged the killing, including by sending a text message to Tustin 18 hours in advance of the assault, telling her “just end him”, then later saying to his son “Watch you little c***, I’ll bury you six feet under.”

On one occasion before his death, Arthur told his father: “I am in danger with you, dad”.

Jurors also convicted Tustin of two counts of child cruelty, including salt-poisoning and withholding food and drink from Arthur.

Bruises to the body of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

She had already admitted two other cruelty counts by wilfully assaulting Arthur on three occasions and isolating him, including by forcing him to stand in the hallway for up to 14 hours a day as part of a draconian punishment regime.

Hughes, who had denied any wrongdoing, was also convicted of the cruelty offences which Tustin had admitted - but cleared of withholding food and drink, or of poisoning his own son with salt.

It emerged at trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother Joanne Hughes, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.

Jurors took six hours and 15 minutes to deliver verdicts, and afterwards held a minute’s silence in Arthur’s memory.

An independent review is now under way into the authorities’ contact with Arthur before his death.