A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman died falling from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said he was arrested on Friday following the death of the woman, 31, who is believed to have been on her honeymoon.

On Thursday, police said they received a report that a woman had fallen from the craggy hill in Holyrood Park at around 9pm.

Ambulance and fire services attended to the bottom of the hill, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being treated as suspicious, police said.

Fawziyah Javed, from Leeds in West Yorkshire, has been identified in reports as the victim.

She had reportedly travelled to Edinburgh on her honeymoon just days after celebrating her wedding reception with her family on Sunday after having got married late last year – the Daily Record reported citing an anonymous source.

It was also reported that she was believed to have been in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Her link to the 27-year-old man has not been revealed.

Ms Javed, a solicitor, was involved in charity fundraising and organising mobile soup kitchens for homeless people in Leeds, according to a 2015 report in the Asian Express Newspaper.

Arthur’s Seat is a 820ft-high ancient extinct volcano that is popular with hikers and tourists.