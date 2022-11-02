ASAP Rocky to return to court in the new year after judge grants case delay

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ASAP Rocky will return to court in the new year, after a US judge granted a short delay in his case.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm, following an incident in Los Angeles last November.

He appeared in person at an LA court on Wednesday, wearing a brown leather jacket over a dark suit and a black face covering.

Judge Kerry L White set a date of January 13 to decide when a preliminary hearing, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to take the case to trial, will take place.

Mayers may not be required to attend court on that date in person, though he will be expected at trial, should it proceed.

During the incident, Mayers, 34, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, identified as fellow rapper ASAP Relli, before allegedly firing it in his direction in a subsequent confrontation.

Relli, real name Terell Ephron, is a former friend of Mayers, but filed a lawsuit against him back in August.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Mayer’s conduct had been “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress”.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff.

“In both instances, defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.”

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

Ephron has requested damages of 25,000 dollars (£20,600) over the incident, plus additional damages to cover his medical bills.

Judge Victoria B Wilson previously handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times.

Mayers’ bail was set at 550,000 (£456,500) dollars, which he paid.

Earlier this year the rapper and his partner Rihanna welcomed their first child together.

The couple were recently pictured together in Hollywood at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.