Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ASAP Rocky to return to court in the new year after judge grants case delay

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm, following an incident in Los Angeles last year.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 02 November 2022 17:09
ASAP Rocky to return to court in the new year after judge grants case delay (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky to return to court in the new year after judge grants case delay (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

ASAP Rocky will return to court in the new year, after a US judge granted a short delay in his case.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm, following an incident in Los Angeles last November.

He appeared in person at an LA court on Wednesday, wearing a brown leather jacket over a dark suit and a black face covering.

Judge Kerry L White set a date of January 13 to decide when a preliminary hearing, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to take the case to trial, will take place.

Mayers may not be required to attend court on that date in person, though he will be expected at trial, should it proceed.

During the incident, Mayers, 34, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, identified as fellow rapper ASAP Relli, before allegedly firing it in his direction in a subsequent confrontation.

Relli, real name Terell Ephron, is a former friend of Mayers, but filed a lawsuit against him back in August.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Mayer’s conduct had been “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress”.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff.

“In both instances, defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.”

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

Ephron has requested damages of 25,000 dollars (£20,600) over the incident, plus additional damages to cover his medical bills.

Judge Victoria B Wilson previously handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times.

Mayers’ bail was set at 550,000 (£456,500) dollars, which he paid.

Earlier this year the rapper and his partner Rihanna welcomed their first child together.

The couple were recently pictured together in Hollywood at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in