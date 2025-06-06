For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with preparing a terror act after allegedly carrying out a bomb hoax at Asda and an arson attack at a family ice rink in Slough.

Ilyas Akhtar, aged 20, is accused of preparing acts of terrorism, possessing information useful to terrorists, and carrying out two arson attacks and causing a bomb hoax in Slough in recent weeks.

The arson charges relate to two fires last month – at Slough Ice Arena on Montem Lane on 14 May, and at Salt Hill Activity Centre 17 days later, police said.

The bomb hoax charge relates to an incident at the Asda supermarket on Telford Drive on 9 May.

Akhtar, of Cress Road, was charged on Friday after an investigation by counter terrorism policing’s southeast division, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Andy Penrith, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We understand that these charges for terrorism offences will be concerning to our communities in Slough.

“I want to reassure all our residents that Thames Valley Police is working closely with our communities and partners in Slough as well as our colleagues in counter-terrorism.”

Patrols will be stepped up in the area, said Det Sup Penrith, while urging anyone with concerns to speak to officers or police community support officers.

“Due to the ongoing court proceedings, our officers and staff won’t be able to provide any further details on this specific case, but we will be there to listen and support our communities,” he added.

Additional reporting by PA