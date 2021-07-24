Five suspects arrested in connection with a brawl at an Asda store in Clapham Junction on Thursday night have been released on bail as a new video of the violence has emerged on social media.

The new video shows Asda staff members being attacked by a group of people dressed up in costumes – including Spider Man and Batman and Ali G.

On the video attackers can be seen throwing punches, kicking people, throwing objects in the store.

In one scene, the attackers smash a heavy object over the head of a man in a wheelchair before punching him; the man then topples to the ground.

Another shows a man dressed in a Spider Man yelling obscenities at workers and punching a female staff member to the ground.

A violent brawl is seen to break out in a stock room, where the man dressed as Spider Man can be seen punching two staff members, and hitting people with a pole.

Police were called to the scene around 10.40pm on Thursday, alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Six people required treatment, one of whom was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Five people were arrested in connection to the attack.

On Saturday, Wandsworth police tweeted an appeal : “We were called at 22:40hrs on Thursday 22 July to reports of a group of people involved in a disturbance at a supermarket on Lavender Hill SW11.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

“A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a minor injury. A further five people were treated at the scene.

“Attending officers have initially arrested five people in connection to this incident.”

Those arrested include a 37-year-old man and a 35 year old man, arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder; a 31-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and violent disorder; an 18-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder; and a 17-year-old girl, arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder.

Met Police told The Independent that all suspects had been released on bail, as of Saturday afternoon.

The suspects are expected to be bailed to a date in mid-August.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information about the incident or those involved to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 788/22 Jul.