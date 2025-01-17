Man arrested after death of woman and toddler found with serious injuries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a woman died and a two-year-old girl was left seriously injured at a home in Ashford.

Officers attended the property on Woodthorpe Road at 1.15pm on Thursday after receiving a report of concerns over safety at the address.

Both the woman, aged in her 20s, and toddler were found at the address with serious injuries. Despite treatment from paramedics, the woman died at the scene, while the child was rushed to hospital.

Surrey Police subsequently launched a murder investigation and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Enquiries are ongoing.

The force said the victims and suspect are known to each other and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the community.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Kimball Edey said: “This investigation is in its early stages and a team of specialist officers are working around the clock to gather as much information as possible.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims at this unbelievably difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting PR/45250005886. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.