Police have arrested a third person in connection with the murder of a woman in her back garden in Liverpool earlier this month.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot injuries at her home in the Old Swan area of the city.

She was taken to hospital, but died a short while later of a single gunshot wound, a post-mortem examination found.

A spate of gun deaths in Liverpool, including that of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, has prompted Merseyside Police to launch a crackdown on organised crime.

The family of Ms Dale, who worked for Knowsley council, described her as a “shining light”, saying her killing was a “senseless crime that has torn a family apart”.

Last week, police arrested a man and a woman over her death. The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman for assisting an offender.

The latest arrest is of a 27-year-old man from Dovecot in the city, who was detained on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm, and is in custody, the force says.

Police believe her murder - seven years after her teenage brother died in similar circumstances - was a case of mistaken identity.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We have now made three arrests and extensive enquiries continue to establish the motive behind this attack, and to identify all those involved.

“Although progress is being made, I’d still like to urge anyone with information who has yet to come forward to do so as soon as possible.

“Please do not assume that what you know has been passed on by someone else, or that it is not significant enough to bring to our attention.

“I have a team of dedicated detectives who will make that assessment. Help us find justice for Ashley’s family, and for a community devastated by her loss.

“From extensive ongoing CCTV enquiries, we do know there were people walking close to the scene at the time of the offence. If this was you or someone you know, please come forward as you may, without realising, hold vital information to assist this investigation.”

She also appealed to taxi and delivery drivers who were in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am on Sunday 21 August and have dashcam footage to get in touch.

As well as carrying out door-to-door enquiries, Merseyside officers have appealed for people to come forward who were in Leinster Road, where Ms Dale lived.

Under Operation Miller, this week police made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop-and-searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles.

They are still also investigating the murder of Sam Rimmer, 22, who was shot in Dingle on 16 August.