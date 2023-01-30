Two arrested on suspicion of murdering woman gunned down in back garden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ashley Dale, who was shot outside her home last year.

The 28-year-old council worker, described by her family as “loving, kind and articulate”, died in hospital shortly after she was found by police with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of 21 August 2022.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, and a total of 15 people have so far been arrested in connection with her death.

Five months after she was killed, Merseyside Police announced that two of those previously detained had been arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and the possession of a firearm with intent.

A 25-year-old man from St Helens – also among those previously detained as part of the investigation – has been taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.

On her birthday in December last year, Ms Dale’s family issued a statement which said: “On what would have been Ashley’s 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be ‘normal’ again.

“Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable. Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley’s parents, siblings and family.

Undated family handout photo issued by Merseyside Police of Ashley Dale (PA)

“Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn’t have been more proud of Ashley. A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again.

“We miss you Ash with all our hearts, and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

Anyone with information can contact police on social media MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference 22000615873.