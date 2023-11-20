Four men guilty of murdering council worker shot dead in her home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been found guilty of murdering a council worker who was shot dead in her own home following a feud involving her boyfriend.

James Witham, 41, Joseph Peers, 29, Niall Barry, 26, and Sean Zeisz, 28, were all convicted at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday over the killing of 28-year-old Ashley Dale following a seven-week trial.

The environmental health officer was killed when gunman Witham forced open the door of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, and fired 15 Skorpion sub-machine gun bullets in the early hours of 21 August last year. Ms Dale was found in her back garden, having been hit in the abdomen as she stood by the back door.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home on 21 August last year (Merseyside Police/PA)

Witham admitted her manslaughter but a jury at Liverpool Crown Court also found him guilty of her murder, along with fellow “foot soldier” Peers, who the prosecution alleged drove a Hyundai to the scene and earlier helped Witham to stab tyres on Ms Dale’s car in an attempt to lure out the occupants of the house.

Barry and Zeisz were also convicted of murder after the jury heard they organised and encouraged the killing, which came after a feud between Ms Dale’s boyfriend Lee Harrison and Barry was re-ignited when Zeisz was assaulted at the Glastonbury festival last year.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, who was also accused of organising or encouraging the killing, was found not guilty of murder.

Kallum Radford, 26, was found not guilty of assisting an offender by helping to store the car used in the murder.

Witham, who previously admitted the manslaughter of Ms Dale, claimed he fired the shots as a “warning” to Ms Dale’s partner Lee Harrison, and denied knowing that anyone was in the house at the time.

James Witham, who previously admitted the manslaughter of Ms Dale (PA Media)

All five men were together in a flat in Pilch Lane in Huyton, Merseyside, on the evening of August 20 before Witham and Peers left shortly after 10pm, the court heard during the trial.

Voice recordings made by Ms Dale before her death were played to the court in which she described her “terrible anxiety” and told friends Barry - who had fallen out with Mr Harrison several years before over the theft of £40,000 worth of cocaine - was “on some pure rampage”.

Barry denied being the leader of an organised crime group as he told the court he was dealing in drugs with values of tens of thousands of pounds but rejected the suggestion that Witham had been working for him.

Cross-examining him, Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, asked Barry: “You commissioned the attack in your role as leader of an organised crime group that dealt in drugs and had access to firearms?”

Niall Barry, who denied being the leader of an organised crime group (PA Media)

Barry replied: “I’m not the leader of no organised crime group and I’ve got no authority to send anyone to anyone’s house and I never would and I didn’t. That’s the truth.”

However, Barry did admit to threatening Ms Dale’s boyfriend in the month before her death.

Barry told the court he had phoned Mr Harrison after Witham said Mr Harrison had mentioned Barry’s name in an argument about the theft of drugs.

Asked what he said to Mr Harrison during the phone call, Barry told the court: “I said ‘I’ll come round the estate and I’ll punch your head in’.”

Bodycam footage of Joseph Peers being arrested on suspicion of the murder (PA Media)

In his closing speech at Liverpool Crown Court, Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, said Witham was attempting to be the “fall guy” for his co-defendants and is lying to get them “out of it”.

Meanwhile, Richard Pratt KC, defending Witham, told the jury in his closing speech that the shooting of Ms Dale was an “act of reckless madness” but not a targeted attack.

Barry told the court he asked Whitham “why the f*** have you done this” after hearing of the shooting.

The court had heard Witham fired shots in the dining room and into the kitchen downstairs in the property and fired five shots into the wall of an upstairs spare bedroom.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, who told a court he spoke to Ms Dale’s boyfriend while in Dubai after her death (Family Handout/Merseyside Police/PA Wire)

Whitham said the last year has been “torture” for him as he thought about what he had “done to that poor girl”. He told the court: “I haven’t slept for a year. I have nightmares every time I go to sleep.”

All five denied Ms Dale’s murder as well as conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

Mr Radford denied assisting an offender by helping to store the Hyundai used in the killing.

More follows on this breaking story...