Ashley Dale murder: New CCTV released in hunt for killer

Police have released new CCTV footage in an appeal to find the killer of 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale.

Merseyside Police believe the car, a grey Hyundai 130 N, was driven around the area where Ms Dale was shot dead in her back garden in the early hours of 21 August.

The video shows the car being driven road in the Page Moss area of the city on the evening Ms Dale was killed. Detectives have asked anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said the force was desperate to know where the vehicle is now.

“As we look to gather all available evidence, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car. This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices. We also need to know where the car is now,” Ms Cummings said.

“Please don’t assume that what you know or have captured is not important, or that someone else has already told us. A minor detail could have major significance and we will review everything that comes in and make that assessment, and it all forms part of detectives building up an evidential picture, something that can of course take time.

“Please come forward with anything you know to help us bring those responsible before the courts and get justice for Ashley’s family.”

The car police believe may be connected to the shooting (Merseyside Police)

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

Her death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on 22 August and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on 16 August.

Multiple men have been arrested in connection with Ms Dale’s death but no one has yet been charged.

Opening the inquest into Ms Dale’s death last month, a senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello police were called to the scene by a concerned member of the public after seeing a woman lying on her back on the floor in the backyard of a home on Leinster Road.

Ashley Dale was shot dead in Liverpool ((Handout/PA))

He said police found Ms Dale unresponsive, her mobile phone on the floor nearby and several bullet casings, consistent with a firearms discharge of multiple rounds.

Neighbours reported hearing loud bangs and the wheels of a vehicle “screeching” away from the area, the inquest heard.

Anyone with any information can also contact us via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.