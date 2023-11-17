For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Irish schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, who was stabbed to death while jogging along a canal in Co Offaly.

Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, was found guilty of murdering Ms Murphy, 23, whose killing sparked widespread shock across Ireland and the UK, with vigils taking place calling for an end to violence against women.

There is a mandatory life sentence for murder.

Puska stabbed Ms Murphy, described by her partner as a woman with “dreams, compassion and respect”, 11 times in the neck as she ran along the banks of the Grand Canal near Tullamore on 12 January last year.

Handing down the sentence at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court on Friday, judge Tony Hunt said there was only one sentence available, and it was “ richly deserved”.

Ms Murphy's parents at a previous hearing

He said Puska’s evidence had been “indescribable” and the “one thing we don’t know about this case is the why”.

The partner of Ashling Murphy has said he and the murdered schoolteacher “simply couldn’t get enough of each other”, and first met when they were teenagers.

Ryan Casey gave a victim impact statement at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin before Jozef Puska was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Mr Casey said his and Ms Murphy’s relationship was “full with love, trust respect” and “was quite simply heaven on earth”.

The mother of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy, Kathleen, holds a framed photograph of her daughter

He said they had plans to travel together, to build a house, start a family, and get married.

He said they had talked about how many kids they would have, and imagined they would be “little hurlers and camogie players and even better – musicians”.

Mr Casey added that it didn’t make sense to him that someone who is “a burden to society can completely and permanently destroy someone… who is the complete opposite”, describing Ms Murphy as “a light with dreams, compassion, respect, a person who contributes to society in the best way possible”.

The mother of Ms Murphy said her “heart was ripped” from her body the moment she learned her daughter had been killed.

In a victim impact statement read out in court by a detective Garda, Mrs Murphy said her “heart broke the moment I heard the bad news Ashling was murdered”.

(PA)

“There is such a void in our home,” she said.

She said that the actions of Jozef Puska, who was given a life sentence for Ms Murphy’s murder on Friday, “must have consequences” and said “he should never see the light of day again”.

She said that before her daughter left the house, she had begged her not to go along the canal, to which Ms Murphy replied “Ah mum, I’m 23 years old” before giving her mother a hug.

She gave her “a big hug and said ‘I love you, you’re the best mum in the world’ and walked out the door”, the court heard.

