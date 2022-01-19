A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

Josef Puska was heckled as he was brought from a police car to Tullamore District Court in County Offaly on Wednesday evening.

A second man arrested in the murder investigation has been released without charge.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher, was killed while jogging by the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday afternoon.

A crowd of around 40 people walked along the canal on Wednesday, close to where her body was found, to mark one week since her murder.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

On Tuesday, large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held.

Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister, attended along with Michael D Higgins, the Irish president.

Mr Martin said he wants a zero-tolerance approach to violence against women. He described it as a problem that can only be solved by all of society.