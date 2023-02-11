For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fifteen people have been arrested following clashes between protesters outside a hotel providing refuge for asylum seekers in Merseyside.

Merseyside Police said the arrested, men and women between the ages of 13 and 54, had been detained on suspicion of violent disorder after clashes between pro and anti-migrant groups near the Suites Hotel on Ribbers Lane, Knowsley on Friday evening.

A force spokesperson said: "At around 6.30pm, officers were facilitating a peaceful protest and counter-protest at the Suites Hotel on Ribblers Lane in Knowsley.

"Sadly, a short while later a number of people, who were not part of the original protest group, turned up and it is clear that they were only interested in causing trouble through violence and intimidation, without any thought, or care, for other members of the public, or our officers.

Merseyside Police are seen in riot gear outside the Knowsley hotel housing asylum seekers on Friday (Care4Calais)

"During the evening, missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and one of our police vans was attacked by offenders, using hammers before setting it on fire.

"An officer and two members of the public received slight injuries. The crowds dispersed and roads were reopened in the early hours of this morning."

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the hotel after hearing there would be a protest against asylum seekers.

Ms Moseley, 52, who founded the charity in 2015, said the scenes that followed were “really shocking” and have left her worried for the safety of the asylum seekers.

She said she arrived at about 8.15pm and police had separated the protesters into their two respective groups before violence erupted.

“And then next thing you know ... the police van [was] on fire! And you looked and you could see fire coming out of the window of the police van.”

“It was like a war zone”.

A burnt-out police van after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Wire)

Police van on fire (Tony Broster/PA Wire)

Multiple asylum-seeker advocacy groups accused those who organised the protest against the asylum seekers as being affiliated with the far right.

Refugee Action chief executive Tim Naor Hilton wrote on Twitter: “If you’re part of a baying mob outside a hotel where refugees live then you’re the far right ... even if you don’t like being called that.”

Care4Calais also suggested the protest had been organised by the “far-right”.

One man staying at the hotel, who did not want to be named, told how he and other people staying there were left terrified by the scenes outside.

“It was burning and everybody in the world was praying,” he said.

“People are crying and people are suffering from all angles. We come from different lifestyles so it doesn’t surprise me to see a vehicle burning.”

The man, from East Africa, said he had been staying in the hotel for seven months. “People have been welcoming here,” he said.

The violent scenes have been condemned by local politicians and Merseyside Police has stepped up security at the hotel.

Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said the demonstration was triggered by “an alleged incident on social media” and criticised misinformation claiming refugees were “feather-bedded” inside.

Merseyside Police said it had sent additional officers to the area to ensure the safety of those staying at the hotel and that it would continue gathering evidence to establish the full details of what happened.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police were aware of rumours on social media prior to the protest about an incident earlier in the week.

She said: "Detectives are investigating reports of an incident which occurred in Kirkby on Monday, 6 February, when a man made inappropriate advances towards a teenage girl. This was reported by members of the public to police, but no victim was initially identified.

"Following inquiries, a man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday, 9 February, in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence. A file was submitted to the CPS and on their advice, he was released with no further action.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that this is very much an ongoing investigation, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could help us bring the offender to justice to come forward.

"Social media speculation, misinformation and rumour can actually damage the outcome of investigations and cause unnecessary fear and consequent behaviour, so I would continue to ask people to be mindful of the damage that such actions can cause.

"We understand the concern that an incident can cause but I can assure you that the investigation is ongoing and we are doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice."

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy added: "There is no excuse for the violence that was carried out last night and we will arrest anyone who fails to heed this advice.”

Extra officers will be carrying out patrols and a 48-hour dispersal order was put in place from 1pm Saturday to ensure that anyone causing trouble is removed from the area, and may be arrested if they return.