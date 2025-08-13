For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Syrian asylum seeker residing at the hotel that has been at the centre of recent anti-migrant protests has been charged with several sexual offences.

Mohammed Sharwarq, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, faces seven charges linked to offences alleged to have been committed between 25 July and 12 August.

The 32-year-old was taken in for questioning on Tuesday and has since been charged, and has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court later today.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Mohammed Sharwarq, a Syrian national who resides at The Bell Hotel, Epping has been charged with the following offences: two counts of common assault; four counts of assault by beating; one count of sexual assault on a male contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The offences are alleged to have taken place between 25 July and 12 August.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 13 August.

“Officers are not currently seeking any other suspects in relation with this case.”

Protests began in Epping on 13 July after another asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, denies sexual assault and is due to stand trial this month.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more transparency from police about suspects, and said it was an “operational decision” for forces and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over what details to release.

Ms Cooper said “we do think more transparency is needed” in the information given by police.