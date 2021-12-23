A 55-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog on the outskirts of Dundee.

The incident took place in Kirkton, of Auchterhouse, Angus, at around 1.10pm on Wednesday 22 December, police said.

Emergency services were called to the Bonnyton Road area of the village swiftly after the man was brutally injured.

Despite their best efforts, though, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the death is not being treated as suspicious, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, Police Scotland said in a statement.

“Officers received reports of a man having been attacked by a dog in Kirkton of Auchterhouse at around 1.10pm on 22 December,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Emergency services attended, however the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

He added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Residents told local media that they recalled seeing an “emergency service presence” in the village last night, with one witness telling The Courier newspaper there were “four police vehicles at the scene”.

“Officers in a van and car were guarding the entrance to the kennels,” they said.

“Another two vehicles were in the property grounds.”