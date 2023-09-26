Jump to content

Motorbike rider, 31, fined over fireball crash caught on dashcam

Dashcam footage shows Stavius Gordon flipping through the air in the crash last September.

Sam Russell
Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:55
Police thanked the witnesses who came forward in the case (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police thanked the witnesses who came forward in the case (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A motorbike rider has been sentenced over a crash which caused a large fireball as his vehicle erupted into flames.

Dashcam footage shows Stavius Gordon flipping through the air after his KTM motorcycle smashed into a silver Audi car as it turned off Ditton Lane in Cambridge.

The 31-year-old, of HMP Peterborough, lost a toe in the collision which happened just before 6pm on September 9 2022.

The Audi car and a nearby private ambulance were damaged, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Gordon admitted at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court to driving without due care and attention and was fined £120 and given nine points on his licence, the force said.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, police said.

Gordon initially denied riding the motorbike but he was charged after police secured dashcam footage and statements from witnesses about his driving in the lead-up to the crash.

Pc Sarah Pride, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank witnesses who came forward and described Gordon’s manner of driving in the moments leading up to the crash.

“Gordon lost a toe as a result of the collision but it was thanks to his helmet that it wasn’t anything more serious.

“He had a provisional licence and will need to reapply.”

