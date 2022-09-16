Criminal who killed man in crash jailed thanks to uncanny witness sketch

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A “dangerous” criminal who killed a young man in a crash in east London has been jailed for 24 years thanks to an uncanny witness sketch.

Danny Smith, 44, of Manford Way, Chigwell, smashed into a Yamaha motorcycle being ridden by Saleem Ahmed, 20, as he tried to overtake two cars in Hainault Road, Redbridge, on December 17 last year.

A witness had seen Smith, who had been driving erratically in a grey Audi for 30 minutes prior to the collision, and drew a crucial sketch which identified him following his arrest two months later.

The Metropolitan Police said Smith was jailed for 24 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 5 for causing Mr Ahmed’s death by dangerous driving while unqualified and uninsured and failing to stop following the incident.

Danny Smith was jailed for 24 years (Metropolitan Police)

Smith also admitted a number of other offences, including robbery, burglary, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving in relation to different incidents, the force said.

Two days before crashing into Mr Ahmed, Smith pushed and threatened an elderly woman at her home in Havering after falsely claiming he had damaged her fence and wanted to fix it, before making off with cash and personal items.

On February 1 this year, he stole money from an elderly man in Ilford after entering his home under false pretences.

Four days later he stole a vehicle from a car showroom in Romford while pretending to show interest in buying it.

(Family handout)

He was caught by police while driving erratically in Waltham Forest two days later, and was arrested despite attempting to escape.

The Met said: “Inquiries revealed that the vehicle was on false plates and it was same one that had been stolen from the showroom in Romford.

“Smith was found in possession of stolen items, while police checks revealed he was wanted in connection with the fatal collision.

“Forensic evidence would place him inside the Audi that collided with Saleem, while the sketch provided by the witness – bearing an uncanny resemblance to Smith – would help prove he was the driver.

“The weight of evidence left Smith with no option but to plead guilty.”

(Metropolitan Police)

Mr Ahmed’s family said in a statement: “My son was taken in such cruel circumstances that for years to come it will affect us all as a family, our friends and our community.

“I will forever be thankful to the witnesses on the night of the incident. The help they gave to my son, comforting him as he passed away, and to the ones who helped bring Danny Smith to justice, I will be forever grateful.

“The support we as a family have had from the police throughout has been second to none.

“Nothing will ever bring Saleem back, but knowing that a dangerous criminal is back where he belongs and can no longer ruin other lives, which is what we fought so hard for… To my darling son, we love you forever.”

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden said: “It can only be said that Smith’s actions were reckless, dangerous and entirely avoidable.”