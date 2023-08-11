For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has hit out at police after seven officers arrested her distraught and autistic teenager over an alleged ‘hate crime’.

West Yorkshire Police is facing criticism after millions of people viewed video footage of the officers taking away the 16-year-old screaming and in tears.

They tried to lift her by her arms, which would have been very painful because she suffers from scoliosis, according to her family.

The mother wrote that she warned police not to pull at her daughter’s arms (TikTok )

Police, who are now being investigated over the arrest, had taken the girl home from Leeds city centre in the early hours before she allegedly made the remark comparing a female officer to her “nana”, who is a lesbian.

The girl’s mother, who recorded the arrest and uploaded the footage to Tiktok, wrote: “This is what police do when dealing with autistic children.

“My daughter told me the police officer looked like her nana, who is a lesbian,” she continued. “The officer took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment (it wasn’t).

“The officer then entered my home. My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them and they still continued to manhandle her.”

The video shows several officers inside the family’s hallway and the teenager crouching in a corner beside a shoe rack.

Her mother warns the police her daughter is autistic and “punching herself in the head as she’s distressed”.

When the girl finally emerges, the officers lead her outside and lift her by her arms after she collapses before leading her away.

The mother begs officers not to arrest her daughter (TikTok )

West Yorkshire Police said they were reviewing the circumstances of the incident but that officers should not have to face abuse.

Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said the video provided only a limited snapshot.

“We have received a complaint in relation to this incident which is currently being assessed by West Yorkshire Professional Standards Directorate.”

“While that ongoing process and the active criminal investigation limit our ability to fully discuss the incident in detail, we feel it is important for people to have some context about the circumstances.

“From 12.12am on Monday, August 7, police received calls from a family member of a 16-year-old girl who was reportedly intoxicated and putting herself at risk in Leeds city centre.

“Officers attended at about 1am and drove the teenager to her home so she could be appropriately looked after.

“Upon returning her to the address, comments were made which resulted in the girl being arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence. The nature of the comments made was fully captured on body-worn video.”

He said when the girl was fit to be interviewed, the interview took place with an appropriate adult, and she was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

“West Yorkshire Police takes its responsibilities around the welfare of young people taken into custody and around neurodiversity very seriously...

“We are fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident and ask that people avoid reaching any conclusions about it solely on the basis of the social media video.”