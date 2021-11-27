A 12-year-old girl stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre was a peace ambassador for a charity, it has emerged.

Ava White was killed after an alleged argument following a Christmas event on Thursday evening.

Four boys – one aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15, all from the Toxteth area of the city – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The Peace Foundation, a charity said up by a couple whose 12-year-old son was killed by an IRA bomb in Warrington in 1993, described Ava’s death as a “tragic loss”.

Posting about Ava's death on Twitter, Mr Parry said: "What a tragic loss for her family. Our Peace Foundation will be at her school again on Monday. RIP Ava."

Merseyside Police say Ava was attacked with a knife following an argument in the city’s Church Street but no weapon has yet been found.

Detective superintendent Sue Coombes, who is leading the investigation, said on Friday: "We have a number of witnesses, including a family members and friends."

She said the force was scouring CCTV footage and a small group of young people who were present should now come forward to help detectives “seek clarity”.

Liverpool’s mayor Joanne Anderson said the city had been left “absolutely devastated by what has happened”.

She said: “I want to send a message of support to all those who share feelings of sadness and grief in Ava White’s death. I know these feelings will extend across our city. I will do all in the coming days and weeks to address the concerns and worries our residents will understandably have.”

On Saturday morning, Merseyside Police said they had no further update but appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may even have filmed the attack, to contact them.