A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night.

Four boys - aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 - have been arrested on the suspicion of murder.

Police believe that Ava and her friends had had a verbal argument, which led to Ava being assaulted “causing catastrophic injuries”. The offenders then ran away, the police understand.

Police officers were called at 8:39pm to reports of an assault. When they arrived they discovered that Ava, who had been with friends, was collapsed on the ground.

A member of the public who witnessed the incident was giving her first aid.

Paramedics tried to help Ava and took her to Alder Hey Children’s hospital, but she sadly died a short time later.

The city centre was very busy at the time because the lights on the Christmas tree had just been official switched on. The police are appealing to anyone who saw the incident, or who may have captured it on their mobile phone, to come forward.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are being supported specialist Family Liaison officers. Their world has been torn apart and no parent should ever have to face that knock on the door from police officers to say that their child has died.”

He added: “Ava’s death should be a reminder to us all about the part that we each have to play in eliminating violence against women and girls.”