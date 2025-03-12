Double murderer admits stabbing teenager hours before killing two boys

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of the teenagers convicted of the murder of two boys has admitted stabbing a 17-year-old with a large Rambo knife just hours before they were killed.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard the offences took place in the early hours of January 27 2024, which was the same day as Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were killed.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date and birth and address during the short hearing.

Details of the incident were not outlined by the prosecution.

Court papers show the grievous bodily harm charge relates to a 17-year-old being stabbed with a 25cm-long, serrated knife.

The 16-year-old also admitted damaging the victim’s car and possessing the knife in a public place in Lake Shore Drive, Hartcliffe, Bristol.

District Judge Lynne Matthews send the offences were so serious that sentencing should take place at Bristol Crown Court.

“Clearly that has to go to the crown court in light of what else happened on January 27 and your convictions,” she said.

“I am sending your case to the crown court on April 15. There is no need for a pre-sentence report in the circumstances and it will be a remand in custody and likely to result in a custodial sentence.”

Max and Mason were chased down and stabbed to death in the Knowle West area at about 11.14pm on January 27 in a case of mistaken identity.

The 16-year-old youth was convicted of two counts of murder and ordered to be detained for life with a minimum term of 18 years and 44 days.

Four other people: Antony Snook, 45; Riley Tolliver, 18; Kodi-Shai Wescott, 17; and a 15-year-old boy; were also sentenced for their murders.

Max and Mason, who had been best friends since nursery, died from stab wounds after being attacked outside Mason’s home on Ilminster Avenue on January 27 last year.

Bailey Wescott, 23 of Whitchurch, and Jamie Ogbourne, 27 of Hartcliffe, were also jailed in December for five years and three months after admitting two counts each of assisting an offender.