Woman fighting for life after ‘axe attack’ as man charged with attempted murder
Bogdan Serban, 42, due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court as victim remains in critical condition in hospital
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being attacked with an axe in Coventry.
The attack happened in broad daylight in Walsgrave Road on Friday.
The woman, aged in her 30s, remained in hospital in a critical condition on Monday.
Bogdan Serban, 42, was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder the following day.
He was remanded in police custody overnight and is expected to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’ve charged a man after a woman was allegedly attacked with an axe in Walsgrave Road, Coventry on Friday.
“The woman in her 30s today remains in hospital in a critical condition.
“Bogdan Serban was arrested on Saturday morning and yesterday the 42-year-old was charged with attempted murder.”
More follows
