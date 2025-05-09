Police investigate alleged attack on prison officer by Southport killer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are investigating an alleged attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh by Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana.

Rudakubana, who is serving life in jail for murdering three young girls, allegedly used a kettle in his cell to heat water up and then poured boiling water over the prison officer, on Thursday, according to the PA news agency.

The prison officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and only suffered minor injuries. He was discharged from hospital the same day. They are expected to return to work next week.

Police are now investigating the alleged attack.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh yesterday.

"Violence in prison will not be tolerated and we will always push for the strongest possible punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff."

open image in gallery The attack took place at HMP Belmarsh, London, (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )

Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January for the murders of three girls and attempted murders of eight other children, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

The 18-year-old murdered Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and injured 10 others during the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed workshop on July 29 last year.

The Home Secretary said in April that an inquiry into the Southport murders had formally begun its work looking at how to learn lessons from the attack.

The number of assaults on staff in adult prisons in England and Wales per year has reached its highest level in a decade, according to data from the Ministry of Justice.

Some 10,605 assaults on staff in male and female jails were recorded in 2024, up from 9,204 in 2023 and nearly three times the 3,640 in 2014.

Four guards were attacked with hot oil and homemade weapons by Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi at HMP Frankland in County Durham in April, with the inmate transferred to Belmarsh after the incident.

In response to the rise in attacks, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously announced that the use of tasers will be trialled in prisons and confirmed the Prison Service will conduct a “snap review” of the use of protective body armour for prison officers.