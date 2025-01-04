Pensioner arrested after man in his 70s found dead in flat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another pensioner died at a block of flats.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the property on Silverdale Close in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at 4.20pm on Friday.

A man in his 70s was found with serious injuries and died at the scene. Thames Valley Police said the two parties were known to each other and a murder investigation had been launched.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind said “extensive enquiries” were taking place and detectives would remain on the scene for “some time”.

“We are confident that there is no wider risk to the community at this time and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please speak to any of our officers at the scene,” he said.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, but would ask if anyone believes they could have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch on 101 or by making a report online quoting reference 43250003999.

“Or, if you do not wish to speak to the police you can anonymously contact the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.