Woman charged with murder of baby found in Warrington woodland 26 years ago

Joanne Sharkey, 54, is due to appear in court on Tuesday

Holly Evans
Monday 15 April 2024 21:03
A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby found in 1998 (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby found in 1998 (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby who was discovered dead in a woodland in 1998.

Baby “Callum” was discovered near the Gulliver’s World theme park in the Callands area in Warrington 26 years ago.

Police arrested a man and a woman from Liverpool in relation to the incident in July 2023 and they were subsequently released on bail.

Joanne Sharkey, 54, of West Derby in Liverpool, will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged over the death of the baby, named Callum by officers.

Detective Inspector Hannah Friend, of Cheshire Police’s Major Crime Review Team, said: “I understand that this is an extremely emotional case which has attracted a lot of attention over the past 26 years, however I would ask people not to speculate.

“Criminal proceedings are now active against Joanne Sharkey, and she has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A man was arrested in July 2023 but has since been released without charge, Cheshire Police said.

