Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in London

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead at a property in London.

The pair were arrested in Mimosa Close, in Havering, after police were called at 7.40pm on Tuesday to reports of concerns for the welfare of a baby.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a baby at the scene, the force said on Wednesday. The death is being treated as unexplained.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene, where forensic officers have been seen entering the property.

A spokesman said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation.

“A scene remains in place at the address. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

“A man and a woman have been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident; both remain in custody.”

The baby’s age and gender have not yet been released.