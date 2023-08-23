Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in London

Met Police treating death of child as ‘unexpected’

Martha McHardy
Wednesday 23 August 2023 16:30
(Google)

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead at a property in London.

The pair were arrested in Mimosa Close, in Havering, after police were called at 7.40pm on Tuesday to reports of concerns for the welfare of a baby.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a baby at the scene, the force said on Wednesday. The death is being treated as unexplained.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene, where forensic officers have been seen entering the property.

A spokesman said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation.

“A scene remains in place at the address. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

“A man and a woman have been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident; both remain in custody.”

The baby’s age and gender have not yet been released.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in