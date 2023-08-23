Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in London
Met Police treating death of child as ‘unexpected’
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead at a property in London.
The pair were arrested in Mimosa Close, in Havering, after police were called at 7.40pm on Tuesday to reports of concerns for the welfare of a baby.
Officers attended the address and found the body of a baby at the scene, the force said on Wednesday. The death is being treated as unexplained.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene, where forensic officers have been seen entering the property.
A spokesman said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation.
“A scene remains in place at the address. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
“A man and a woman have been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident; both remain in custody.”
The baby’s age and gender have not yet been released.