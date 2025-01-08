Two arrested on suspicion of murder after one-year-old baby dies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a one-year-old baby died in Warwickshire.

Police said they received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby at 4.37am on Tuesday.

The child was rushed to hospital and despite the best efforts of the emergency servies, the baby was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, use www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers, quoting incident number 39 of January 7.