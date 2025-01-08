Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after one-year-old baby dies

The child was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead

Holly Evans
Wednesday 08 January 2025 18:33 GMT
The two have been arrested on suspicion of murder (Joe Giddens/PA)
The two have been arrested on suspicion of murder (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a one-year-old baby died in Warwickshire.

Police said they received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby at 4.37am on Tuesday.

The child was rushed to hospital and despite the best efforts of the emergency servies, the baby was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A statement from the force said: A man and woman from Rugby have been arrested after a one-year-old baby died in hospital.

“At 4.37am on Tuesday (7 January) we received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby.

“The baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, use www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers, quoting incident number 39 of January 7.

