Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

The baby was taken to hospital in critical condition

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 26 July 2022 10:31

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn died in Somerset, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to Helliers Road just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill.

The baby was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The child died in hospital on the evening of Saturday July 23, police said on Tuesday.

Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on bail.

A 24-year-old woman has also been arrested in connection with this investigation, and released under investigation.

An Avon and Somerset Police statement said: “We’re carrying out an investigation into the death of a one-month-old baby following an incident in Chard.

“Police were called to Helliers Road by the ambulance service just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby was taken to hospital in a critical condition.”

DCI Simon Dewfall said: “We’re carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this tragic incident, which will seek to determine how and why this baby has suffered these injuries.

“Specialist liaison officers are supporting the baby’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“While we’re treating this as an isolated incident, we know this will be of significant concern to the local community. We’d like to encourage any residents with any questions or worries to speak an officer with their Neighbourhood Policing team.

“If anyone has information which you think our investigation team need to know, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222169502.”

More follows...

