Death of baby found in West Midlands canal treated as murder

The death of a baby found in a canal in the West Midlands is being treated as murder, police have said.

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for offences linked to the baby boy’s death.

Police have yet to trace the mother of the infant, who was believed to be newborn and whose body was found on 20 May.

Officers previously said they suspected the full-term baby was not alive when he was put into the Wyrley and Essington Canal in Rough Wood country park, near Willenhall, Walsall.

Floral tributes for the baby left near Rough Wood country park (PA)

A post mortem examination carried out on 26 May returned inconclusive results but police said they believed the boy could have died during labour or shortly after.

He may have been in the water for up to four days before being discovered by a passer-by.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers charity, which has put up the reward, said: “This is a particularly sad, tragic case and shocking for the community, so we are keen to have answers as to what happened and who was involved.

“We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

“There is concern also for the well-being of the baby’s mother.

“Investigators, who have asked our charity to put up this reward, believe that someone may know or suspect who the mother is.

“We hope that our reward for information given anonymously will help prompt someone’s conscience to speak up and tell us what they know.”

Members of the public can call Crimestoppers 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.