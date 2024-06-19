Baby girl dies after being bitten by family dog at Coventry home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A seven-month-old girl has died after being mauled to death by her family dog at her Coventry home.

She was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon but passed away after suffering serious head injuries.

The animal, which police say wasn’t classed as a dangerous breed, was humanely destroyed.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A baby has tragically died after being bitten by a pet dog at a home in Coventry.

“We were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Together with our ambulance colleagues we arrived within minutes.

“A seven-month-old baby girl had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family’s dog inside the home.

“She received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 quoting log 2407 of 16 June.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...